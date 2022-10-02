Lucky break?

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar has returned to Pakistan after five years of self-imposed exile in Britain. Due to the ailing economy, Pakistan needs Dar to put his vast experience in financial matters to good use on an urgent basis.

Since the previous government took power, our economy has been in shambles. Several financial wizards were appointed by the PTI-led government to turn things around, but to no avail. Although the sudden outbreak of Covid-19 and its impact on the economy cannot be blamed on any government, the PTI government failed to adopt the necessary measures in the aftermath of the pandemic, putting us on the path to default. The ouster of Imran Khan’s government proved to be a silver lining, enabling the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition to make the tough decisions needed to avert insolvency.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob