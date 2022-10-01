Traders, citizens bemoan inaction to control encroachments

Rawalpindi : The traders and citizens have met with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manaan and expressed strong concerns over the encroachment mafia. The encroachment mafia has been freely ruling the whole city but the authorities concerned seem to the oblivious to the situation.

Markazi Tanzeem Tajraan and Anjuman-e-Shaharyan (citizens) President Sharjeel Mir met with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and said that the encroachment mafia has occupied streets, roads, and footpaths in many areas of the city for years which speak volume about the inefficiency of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) that has literally failed to check this menace.

He said businesses have completely been destroyed due to ever-increasing encroachments all around the city. He said that there was a total of the 30-feet road from both sides but the encroachment mafia has occupied 20-feet of road. Motorists could only utilise 10-feet road, he claimed.

The traders and citizens have also complained of bad sewerage systems and cleanliness problems in the whole city.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manaan has assured traders and citizens to resolve all issues on a priority basis. He has directed Town Officer (Regulation) to take strict action against the encroachment mafia. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has demanded a detailed report from MCR as to why the encroachment mafia was on the rise day by day.

Even Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq expressed concerns about the poor performance of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) which he said has failed to remove encroachments in city areas for years.

The encroachment mafia is ruling the roost in Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, China Market, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Mochi Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Banni, Jamia Masjid Road, Asghar Mall Road, Faizabad, Double Road, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Ratta, Gangmandi, Adiala Road and even Benazir Bhutto Road in the city while Tench Bhatta, Chungi No.22 Road, Chur, Lal Kurti, Sher Zaman, Tulsa Road, Allahabad Road, Saddar Bazaar, Hathi Chowk, Railway Road, Chotta Bazaar and even Westridge roads. The inhabitants of the city said that the authorities concerned are only busy in hollow talk and taking no prompt action to wipe out this menace. Now, the encroachment mafia has also occupied both sides of main Murree Road, Rawal Road, Double Road, and Sixth Road.

The residents of these localities while talking to this scribe said that encroachments were the main reason behind traffic jams throughout the city because encroachers virtually occupy half of the roads.

The locals have strongly criticized the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) for making tall claims regarding the removal of encroachments from the city.