220 test positive for dengue

Rawalpindi : Dengue fever outbreak is getting more and more severe every day in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours, another 220 individuals belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have tested positive for the infection which is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities this year so far.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that in the last 24 hours, as many as 124 patients have been confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district while 96 from ICT taking the total number of dengue fever patients so far reported from the twin cities to 4,603 of which nine patients have already lost their lives.

Data reveals that the number of dengue fever patients being reported from Rawalpindi district is registering a tremendous increase as in the last two days, 237 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi taking tally to 2,272 of which three patients have died of the infection.

According to details, at least five patients undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals in town were in critical condition on Friday. The number of patients admitted to the three allied hospitals was recorded as 271 of which 196 were confirmed positive.

It is alarming that the burden of dengue fever patients at the allied hospitals is continuously on the rise and it may cross the maximum available capacity of the hospitals in the next few days if the situation cannot be controlled at the time.

From ICT, another 96 individuals tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 2,331 of which six patients have lost their lives due to the infection.