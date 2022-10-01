Dengue claims one more life

Dengue claimed one more life in Karachi on Friday when a patient died due to complications of mosquito-borne illness at Hamdard University Hospital, Sindh health department officials said and added that so far 38 people had lost their lives due to the fever in Karachi alone.

“A male patient expired at a private hospital associated with Hamdard University Karachi on Friday, raising the death toll due to dengue fever in Karachi to 36 while one person has lost life in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions each,” an official said, adding that 275 more people were found infected with the fever in Karachi during the last 24 hours.

According to the official, Karachi’s Central and East districts are most affected where 17 and 10 deaths have occurred due to dengue’s complications in the last few weeks. He added that most of the cases were being reported from these districts.

Officials said hospitals were overburdened, beds were not available for patients in most of the tertiary-care facilities, and blood banks were overwhelmed with requests for platelets’ mega and single units for transfusion to critically sick patients.