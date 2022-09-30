Armenia committed large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia surfaced again after two years of the previous war that resulted in the freedom of the occupied Nagorno Karabakh area of Azerbaijan.

It is pertinent to mention that Armenia had placed landmines in the bordering areas of Azerbaijan caused killings or serious injuries of more than 240 civilians since the Karabakh truce.

Talking to media persons on Thursday, Azerbaijan Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov accused Armenia of committing large-scale provocation at the border region and planting landmines in Azerbaijan’s territories.

While Azerbaijan was commemorating second anniversary of the ‘Karabakh Truce,’ the envoy maintained that Armenia was not interested in peace, saying that the peace offer was made despite of the fact that the land was remained under occupation for 30 years.

He further said the people had suffered a lot, while historical and religious monuments were also destroyed, and the developed cities were razed to the ground during the Armenian occupation. He said more than a million of the landmines were planted on the border areas.

The Azerbaijan envoy reminded that during the past few months, Armenia has been committing repeated military provocations against Azerbaijan. He said more than 1,400 new landmines were planted after the war only in Lachin district, adding that it was a flagrant act of terrorism against the humanity.