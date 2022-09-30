Boy injured as ‘toy bomb’ goes off

PESHAWAR: An eight-year-old boy was wounded when a ‘toy bomb’ went off in Chagharmati area here on Thursday.
Police officials said Umar, 8, had found toy-like stuff which exploded when he started playing with it. They said that the police were investigating the nature of the explosion as well as other aspects of the incident.
Meanwhile, the police recovered the body of a local, Jalal, hanging with the electricity pole in Daudzai area. Officials said that Jalal had left home on September 24 and they were investigating whether it was a case of suicide or someone had killed him.
