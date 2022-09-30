Levies hold open court in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Dir Levies Darbaar (open court) was held on Thursday at the office of the deputy commissioner, Dir Lower at Balambat, with commissioner Malakand division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in the chair.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai gave away compensation cheque under martyr’s package to the heirs of Dir Levies soldier Bacha Rawan who had been martyred during an attack on PTI MPA Malik Liaquat Khan on August 7, 2022 along with three others including a nephew and brother of the MPA.

Commandant Dir Levies deputy commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, additional deputy commissioner (general) Abdul Wali Khan, and other officials attended the court.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that Jawans of Dir Levies would be provided with modern equipment and training to enhance their professional capabilities.

“Jawans of Dir Levies had rendered great sacrifices in line with their duties to maintain writ of the government during militancy and terrorism,” Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said, adding he felt proud for he had also been commandant of the Dir levies.

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi paid tribute to the commissioner for organising modern training course for Levies personnel and providing them with vehicles to bring innovation in the force. Appreciation certificates were also distributed among the Levies personnel later on.