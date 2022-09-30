Gold gains Rs2,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,200 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs145,900 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,886 to Rs125,086.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $27 to $1,651 per ounce. Silver rates, however, decreased by Rs10 to Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also fell by Rs8.58 to Rs1,337.44.