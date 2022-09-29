Youth asked to benefit from employment schemes

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry and Trade Abdul Kareem on Wednesday urged the youth to take advantage of the schemes launched by the KP government to provide them dignified employment.

He said this while addressing a convention of Young Leader Parliament at the Nishtar Hall Peshawar, said a handout.The special assistant said the provincial government was providing all possible financial support to the youth in every sector.

He said several projects have been started to provide youth interest-free loans for starting their own business and getting decent employment opportunities.The youth should benefit from these projects and become not job seekers, but job providers, he added.