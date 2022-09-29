Imran has weakened parliament, other institutions: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief Fazlur Rehman has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan weakened the parliament and made national institutions controversial, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday. While expressing his views on the current political situation, he said that PDM would review and update the policy affairs in the forthcoming session to restore national unity.