JICA to continue to provide technical support to Wasa

LAHORE: JICA will continue to provide technical support to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore. This announcement was made in a meeting held between a delegation of JICA Japan who visited Wasa Head Office here on Wednesday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed.
Deputy Director Planning Wasa gave a detailed briefing to the delegation regarding the ongoing Wasa projects. MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmad appreciated JICA Japan for supplying machinery to Wasa in the past.
The JICA delegation lauded Wasa for executing the project of underground water tanks. A briefing was also given regarding Lawrence Colony to Gulshan Ravi Trenchless Technology Project.
The delegation of JICA said that JICA will continue to provide technical support to Wasa. MD Wasa requested assistance from JICA for more heavy machinery and tube wells.
Later, the JICA delegation visited Shadbagh Disposal Station and Lawrence Garden and Kashmir Road underground tanks.
Toshiro Goto, Toshi Sushta, Qasim Saeed, DMD Mannan Ahmed, Director Sohail Qadir Cheema, Rana Adil Farooq, Hisham Washir and Deputy Director Tayyab Malik participated in the meeting.
