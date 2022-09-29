Etisalat delegation visits PTA

Islamabad : A delegation from Etisalat visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad on Wednesday, says a press release.
The delegation which comprised of Mikhail Gerchuk, Etisalat International Group CEO; Dr. Kamal Sameer Shehadi, chief strategy officer of Etisalat Group; Hatem Bamatraf, Group CEO PTCL Abdul Rehman Al Raheem Al Nooriyani, CEO Etisalat International Pakistan met with PTA Chairman Major General (r) Amir Azeem Bajwa.
The two sides discussed the future plans of Etisalat Group, PTCL and Ufone for enhancing connectivity, improving infrastructure and future investment opportunities in Pakistan. The two sides agreed to expand mutual collaboration to further bolster efforts in the digital transformation of the country. * * *
Islamabad : Director General of Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Hassan Butt has said that FIA is facilitating...
Rawalpindi : ‘Naanbais’ and citizens of Rawalpindi protested and blocked roads against increasing inflation, POL...
Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi highlighted the potential of the digital industry, the advantages of Google Career...
Islamabad : “Pakistan and China are enjoying time tested friendship as iron brother” this was stated by Zhang...
Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority , Captain Muhammad Usman Younis inaugurated Nadra...
Islamabad : The police have found a body packed in a polythene bag lying under a bridge near Sanam Chowk falling in...
Comments