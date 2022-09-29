Over 60pc of dengue cases in region from peri-urban area

Islamabad : Well over 60 per cent of all patients so far confirmed positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district belongs to peri-urban or rural areas showing that the dengue fever outbreak is hitting population much harder in rural areas in this region of the country.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 161 new patients have been reported positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking tally to 4,197 of which well over 2,500 patients are residents of peri-urban areas.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 90 patients have reported positive from ICT in the last 24 hours taking tally from the federal capital to 2,162 of which 1,295 patients belong to rural areas while 867 from urban areas of Islamabad. Out of six deaths so far reported from ICT due to dengue fever, four were reported from rural areas. From Rawalpindi, as many as 71 individuals have tested positive in the last 24 hours taking tally to 2035 on Wednesday of which well over 1100 have been registered from peri-urban areas in Potohar Town while over 100 cases are from different localities in rural areas of the district.

Data reveals that at least six union councils falling in rural areas of the federal capital including Tarlai, Sohan, Sihala, Tarnol, Koral and Rawat are being hit badly by dengue fever outbreak and the incidence of the infection is on the rise in these union councils.

It is also important that out of 1,295 dengue fever cases so far reported from rural areas of the federal capital, well over 1,000 confirmed cases are from the union councils located on the outskirt of Rawalpindi along Islamabad Highway also known as Islamabad Expressway.