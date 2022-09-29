PMC chief visits CPSP Regional Centre

Islamabad : Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) President Professor Naushad Ahmed Sheikh visited College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Regional Centre here in Islamabad on Wednesday to meet CPSP President Professor Muhammad Shoaib Shafi.

The CPSP president informed ‘The News’ that it was agreed upon in the meeting that the two institutions CPSP and PMC would work jointly for betterment of medical education in the country in future. It was discussed that the PMC would register the FCPS, fellowship in basic subjects in future as it registers clinical subjects.

CPSP president invited Professor Naushad for collaboration in forthcoming international medical education conference to be held in January next year at CPSP Karachi Headquarter.

In the meeting, Professor Khalid Masud Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University and Senior Vice President of CPSP presented details of the CPSP’s international collaboration with royal collages of Ireland and four different university hospitals of UK.

Director General International Relations CPSP Professor Asghar Butt explained the opening of CPSP Centre in UK and Birmingham and the CPSP’s initiative of taking theory examination at CPSP Regional Centre Birmingham. He also shared details with PMC president about the first CPSP international convocation held in Nepal last week.