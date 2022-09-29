83 LWMC employees dismissed

LAHORE::Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has dismissed the services of several long absent employees here on Wednesday. The officials said those who have been absent from duty for long time have been given permanent leave.

They said Lahore Waste Management Company took practical steps to strengthen transparency in the organisation. The department has issued a notification to dismiss 83 absent employees including 71 sanitary workers, seven drivers and five technical staff members from workshops.

The officials said during the last three months, 259 long-term absent employees have been terminated from the service. 171 employees were dismissed in June, 79 in July and 97 in August due to unauthorised leaves. While taking action against the absent employees, LWMC also ensures to maintain the total number of workers employed in different areas of the city.