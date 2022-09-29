Committee formed to probe players’ absence

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of nine players' absence from the national camp, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has constituted a committee headed by Maj Gen (rtd) Tariq Halim Suri to suggest disciplinary action against those who preferred other commitments over national duty.

A well-placed source confirmed to 'The News' that the PHF has decided to take a strict disciplinary action against those who resigned or otherwise expressed their inability to join the national camp.

“This is unacceptable. Those who have been invited to represent in the country should have preferred representing the country instead of clubs and franchises around the world. This is a serious offence and needs investigation,” a source in the PHF told 'The News'.

“There are 24 players who have so far reported for the camp. Nine have decided not to join the camp. In fact, some of the players have said they wouldn't be part of any future national team. The Committee will have the authority to suggest a penalty if they feel that the player or players have breached the discipline,” he said.

Meanwhile, some of the departments have already started investigating the absence of those belonging to their teams.

“These absent players will also face departmental inquiries and may lose their jobs. Respective departments have taken a serious note of their players' decision not to report for the camp,” a source confirmed.

He said that some of the departments have already initiated inquiries and will soon be issuing show cause notice to the players concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ammad Shakeel Butt and Mubashir Ali have sent their resignations to the federation, citing finaction reasons.