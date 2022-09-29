The flood-affected population of Pakistan immediately requires medical help at their doorsteps. Hospitals in these areas have been washed away in the floods, and a majority of them are not functioning. Many people are suffering from various diseases like malaria, diarrhoea, typhoid, dengue, and other skin diseases.

Volunteers, NGOs, and state institutions have set up camps in these areas to provide urgent care to the affected. It is time private hospitals stepped up and set up dedicated camps for these flood victims. This could easily be done under CSR spending. Such efforts will help speed up relief work.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi