Woman shot dead by husband

LAHORE:A 30-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband in the limits of Harbanspura police on Tuesday. The woman was identified as Manzooran Bibi, wife of Ghulam Shabbir.

The accused killed his wife by shooting her in the head, following a domestic issue. Ghulam Shabbir also tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat with a knife. Police took the injured Ghulam Shabbir into custody and shifted him to hospital. A case was registered against Ghulam Shabbir on the complaint of the victim's sister Parveen Bibi. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

murdered: A youth was killed by five persons during a clash in a local steel mill in the limits of Manawan police on Tuesday. The victim identified as Asif was rushed to hospital where he died. A case was registered against Noman, Zain and three unidentified accused on the complaint of the deceased's uncle Karamat Ali. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Abduction bid: Local people caught a man who was trying to abduct a six-year-old boy on Walton Road in the limits of Factory Area police Tuesday. Police said that the accused was mentally unstable and could tell his name and address. There was no truth in the attempt to kidnap the child, police said.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 956 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 16 people died, whereas 993 were injured. Out of this, 540 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 543 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.