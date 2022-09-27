‘People won’t pay heed to Imran’s call’

SUKKUR: Sindh LG Minister Nasir Shah on Monday said the people would not pay heed to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s protest call as they no longer trust him. He said the former PM has again taken a U-turn to go to the assemblies, saying the federal government is working to restore Sukkur Railway track. He said the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner was appointment by Imran Khan, adding that when the foreign funding case was taken up by the ECP, he started putting pressure on the institution as he was sure the judgment would go against him.
