ITU conference starts in Romania; Pakistan also participates

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation led by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque participated in the opening ceremony of the ‘International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP 22)’ that has started in Romania on Monday.

Federal finister would also hold 17 meetings with his counterparts on the sideline of the conference to discuss bilateral issues and mutual interests. He would also brief the ministers about large scale flood devastation in Pakistan. Amin Ul Haque said Pakistan’s ‘smart phone for all’ policy got great applause in the conference.

Meanwhile, a detailed discussion was held on ‘The Digital Future of Pakistan’ during the meeting of the heads of the missions. The Plenipotentiary Conference (PP), ITU’s highest policy-making body, meets once every four years to set the union’s general policies, adopts four-year strategic and financial plans, and elects senior management of the organization.