Paramedics to go on strike in Malakand

BATKHELA: The Paramedical Association on the call of provincial leadership on Monday announced to boycott the duty as well as anti-typhoid vaccination to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

Talking to reporters at the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela, the Paramedical Association President Muhammad Younas, Muhammad Nawaz and others vowed to make every effort for securing their rights.

They said that some vested interest was involved in disrupting the process of promotion of paramedics at various hospitals but they must know they would never succeed in their designs.

The speakers said that Assistant Director Subhani Gul had been removed from his post, as he had accelerated the process of promotion of paramedics.They said that like other parts of the province they would also observe a complete strike, including boycotting anti-hepatitis anti-typhoid and activities in the Malakand division on October 3.