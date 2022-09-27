Better facilities at prisons promised

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Prisons Saddat Hassan has said major reforms are being introduced to the existing jail manual to provide inmates and jail staff with better facilities.

He said this while visiting the district jail here. Jail Superintendent Najam Abbasi received him on his arrival at the facility.The IG prisons said that he was visiting jails across the province to meet the inmates and staff to get their opinions, which might be given due value in the changes to be incorporated into the jail laws and manual shortly.

“We have also decided to address the core issues and problems faced by the jails’ staff and police, and you should work with honesty and dedication and treat inmates with politeness and sympathy as they are also human beings,” he added.He said that gone were the days when inmates were treated harshly and not given due rights, adding that it was important to bring a change in someone’s attitude through politeness and respect.

The IG prions also gave away commendation certificates to the staff and Jail Superintendent Najam Abbasi.He spoke to the male and female inmates about the attitude and services being rendered by the jail staff.