4 held for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz Khan on Monday conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons.
According to police spokesman, Waris Khan, Westridge, Wah Cantt, and Saddar Baroni police held four accused on recovery of four 30-bore pistols and ammunition. Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process. The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.
Islamabad:Secretary General of United Business Group and former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and...
Trees contribute to the quality of life, beauty, sustainability, and rehabilitation of our environment and the human...
Islamabad:Comsats University Islamabad signed a research project agreement for plastic waste management.Naz Baloch,...
Islamabad:China Pakistan Economic Corridor , the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative is the crystallisation...
Rawalpindi:As many as 137 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Islamabad:As many as 322 photographs and around 100 paintings were submitted by established and amateur photographers...
Comments