4 held for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz Khan on Monday conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan, Westridge, Wah Cantt, and Saddar Baroni police held four accused on recovery of four 30-bore pistols and ammunition. Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process. The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.