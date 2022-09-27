Experts at media dialogue term CPEC true reflection of Sino-Pak friendship

Islamabad:China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is the crystallisation of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan.

This was stated by an eminent Chinese scholar Professor Dr Wang Yiwei at the “International media dialogue on the role of BRI in China Pakistan relation development in the past decade”.The dialogue organised on the topic was attended by a large number of international journalists, scholars, experts and academicians working on CPEC research projects.

Another keynote speaker Dr Tahir Mumtaz, head of China Study Centre, Comsats University said that CPEC includes a number of initiatives in Pakistan. The keynote speaker Wang Yiwei, the Jean Monnet Chair Professor, Director of Institute of International Affairs, Director of Centre for European Studies at Renmin University of China said that the reality of the CPEC is reflected in the “four pillars”: energy, infrastructure, ports and development zones.

“Is the world headed for fragmentation, confrontation or convergence?” He asked. Interconnectivity is the key to the future of mankind.He told that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the flagship project of BRI’s six Economic Corridors.

While addressing the dialogue, Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman Director at Pakistan Institute of China Studies in Sargodha University said that the CPEC project is a historic initiative which will help the country attract investors and create jobs, along with business opportunities for locals.

With the promise of international opportunities and unlimited resources, Pakistan has embarked on a journey of economic growth.For a country on the verge of becoming a strengthened economy, Pakistan has solidified its foundations, embracing the framework of regional connectivity through the Pakistan China Economic Corridor, said Dr Fazal.

CPEC will also contribute towards the improvement of peoples’ lives in Pakistan and China by promoting bilateral connectivity, construction projects, economic and trade opportunities, logistics and local trade in the region.

Dr Tahir also said that as the next stage of CPEC development starts, private investors and firms are flocking to Gwadar with their expertise, experience and capital to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity.

Sabah Aslam, executive director at Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution said that it has been a very significant to witness that since the CPEC was first conceived years ago, the mega project became a ground reality.

Reema Shaukat, Communication strategist Institute of Regional Studies said that the BRI is an enormous initiative of connecting Asia with Central Asian Republics, Far East, Middle East, Africa and Europe. Therefore, we sh­ould “ensure both devel­opment and security, coo­rdinate bilateral and m­u­l­­­­ti­lateral relations and promote high-standard, sustainable and people-centred progre­ss”, told Wang.