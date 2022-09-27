Illegal structures razed, sealed

LAHORE:The staff of LDA’s town planning took action against illegal constructions and demolished and sealed several illegal buildings here on Monday.
The operation was carried out by staff of LDA’s TP wing zone seven on the instructions of LDA Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan. DG said that a vigorous operation against illegal commercial activities and constructions would continue and no illegal construction activities would be tolerated in LDA limits. During the operation, illegal construction demolished at Plot No 35 Block B, Venice Housing Scheme, Plot No 4, 28, 46 and 304 Block A, Venice Housing Scheme sealed for illegal commercial use and illegal sheds were also demolished on Ferozepur Road.
Furthermore, a shop located on Ferozepur Road, Kahna, was sealed for illegal renovation while another shop located in Kahana on Ferozepur Road was sealed for making illegal additions/alterations.
