Brazil’s Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as goal-keeping coach

KARACHI: The FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee has hired the services of Brazilian goal-keeping coach Marcelo Costa Schroeder.

Marcelo has joined the men’s team camp which is underway in Lahore. He has a bundle of professional experience along with international coaching certifications. He served as goalkeeping coach for Pakistan for World Cup 2022 Qualifiers from February 2019 to November 2019.

He got his Goalkeeping Level 3 Coaching Certification from (Asian Football Confederation), Goalkeeping Coaching Course from CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), German methodology Goalkeeping Coaching Course from QFA , and -FIFA Goalkeeping Coaching Course in 2010.

Sharing his views, Marcelo Costa said: “It is a great pleasure for me to rejoin the Pakistan team as a goal-keeping coach. I am thankful to the PFF which trusted my abilities and provided me with an opportunity to train the goalkeepers according to international standards,” he added.

“I will share all my experience with this team. No doubt, the boys have the potential and with proper guidance and training, they can be made the toughest side for the opponents,” Marcelo said.