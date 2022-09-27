Success due to belief in abilities, good preparation: Haris

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier pacer and the fourth T20 game hero Haris Rauf has said that he believes in his “strength” and if prepares rightly he achieves “success”.

“I have confidence in my strength. And I achieve success if I prepare rightly,” Haris told a post-match news conference after guiding Pakistan to a three-run victory over England by getting two crucial wickets in the penultimate over that tilted the game in favour of Pakistan within minutes.

Mohammad Hasnain conceded 24 runs in the 18th over to leave England requiring nine from two overs. However, Haris took two wickets in the penultimate over which included the prized scalp of dangerous Liam Dawson to leave England needing four from the last over from Mohammad Wasim Junior with one wicket in hand. And off the second ball following a dot one, Reece Topley was splendidly run out by Shan Masood which enabled Pakistan to secure a thrilling three-run victory, levelling the series 2-2 with three games in hand.

Haris termed Pakistan’s getting early wickets in the powerplay a “turning point of the match”. “You know it's a T20 game and here fluctuation occurs. I think the way we got early wickets in the powerplay through Hasnain was fantastic. Hasnain did a fine job and I think his getting early wickets was the turning point of the game,” he said.

Haris said that he was already planning how to bowl to Dawson. “The way they scored in Hasnain's over I was already planning about him (Dawson) when I was on the field. I had the idea where to bowl. I thought if I could get a wicket at that point, it could be the turning point of the match. Thank God I bowled as per the plan and got the wicket. And I was confident if I bowled a very good delivery to tail-enders they could be dismissed,” he said.

Asked how they support those out of form, Haris said as a team they are to back the entire squad. “Any player can be out of form and can struggle at times, so as a team we are to back each other. The way they have won the games for Pakistan they can stage a comeback any time. We trust our players and as a team we believe in them,” he said.

Haris said he keeps learning. “When a player comes he struggles because he does not know about the situation. He learns with the passage of time. I am learning. I have worked with different coaches. Shan Tait has worked with us and has kept all the boys relaxed. I had in mind that Asia Cup and World Cup were coming and I was making an effort to work on my fitness and understand the game,” he said.

“In T20 cricket you may concede runs sometimes. On a day you bowl very well but on the next day you concede runs. In cricket good and bad days come but you must have confidence in your ability,” he said.

Haris agreed that fans' backing instills energy in the players. “The way crowd is supporting both the teams is fantastic. As a player you get energy through their support and try to improve your performance because the crowd expects from players,” he said.

Haris said working with different coaches during his career has helped him learn a lot. “Everyone knows that I started my career from Lahore Qalandars. I worked there and then played in the PSL which instilled in me a lot of confidence. Afterwards I worked with different coaches and learnt a lot. I have been with Pakistan team for the last two or three years,” Haris said.