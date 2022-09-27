Disaster prevention

The main culprit behind the ongoing flood disaster is the carelessness of our government agencies. Had they implemented adequate preventative measures and taken timely action once the flooding began, we could have avoided this calamity.

The government should make more dams, reservoirs and other structures for the storage of rain water for future use, rather than letting it go to waste or become fodder for destructive flooding. In addition, we must improve on our disaster management capacity and capabilities, to ensure timely evacuation and relief if a disaster is inevitable.

Amina Noor

Lahore