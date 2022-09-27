Gold plunges Rs6,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs6,800 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs143,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs5,829 to Rs122,857. In the international market, gold rates fell by $2 to $1,640 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
