Swimmers gather at Argentina’s Mar Chiquita for world record attempt

On Sunday, February 8, hundreds of swimmers gathered at Argentina’s Mar Chiquita Lake to attempt a new Guinness World Record for the most people floating.

The enchanting event was held as part of the second annual “Festival de la Planchita” in Miramar in an attempt to bring together more than 1,941 participants to outpace a milestone set nearly a decade ago.

The current record states that it was established in 2017 at Lake Epecuen, another salty lagoon in Argentina, where 1,941 people remarkably formed a massive floating chain.

It was observed that a large number of people gathered at the hypersaline shores of Argentina’s Lake Mar Chiquita Lakes this Sunday to secure their place in the Guinness World Records for the most people floating simultaneously.

The previous record was set when organizers coordinated a group of 1,941 participants to float unassisted for a designated period of time.

Nonetheless, Mar Chiquita’s high salt concentration makes it an ideal location for the feat, as the water provides natural buoyancy that allows swimmers to float with ease.