WhatsApp Web starts rolling out voice and video calling for beta users

WhatsApp has started rolling out voice and video calling on WhatsApp Web for beta users. The feature will begin its phased release this month and currently supports one-on-one chats, with plans to expand its user base during the upcoming weeks.

The feature enables users to make calls directly from their web browser, removing the need for the desktop app.

WhatsApp Web Voice and Video Calling

A few weeks ago, WABetaInfo announced that Meta has been working towards introducing a new calling feature through WhatsApp Web. Until that time, the feature was only available through the application on desktop.

This update allows beta feature users to initiate a call in a private chat by clicking on the call button within a chat window.

Meta has focused on matching the experience already available on desktop apps. Web-based calls on WhatsApp use end-to-end encryption powered by Signal’s protocol, similar to iOS and Android. Moreover, it includes access to share screens while making video calls, which is useful for personal and professional communications.

To date, the messaging app is only accessible to users who are part of the WhatsApp Web beta programme, although rumours claim that Meta is planning to make it available to all users beyond beta over the next few weeks.

The company has not confirmed a date for when the group voice and video calls feature will be completely rolled out on WhatsApp Web, as it is still under development. Once they are out, the facility will allow up to 32 members.