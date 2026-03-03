Musk’s X and xAI to repay $17.5bn debt

Elon Musk’s social media platform X and artificial intelligence startup xAI plan to repay about $17.5 billion in debt.

According to Bloomberg, citing sources, this is because Morgan Stanley, which handles debt for the companies, has been informing lenders that X and xAI are planning to settle all their debt. Among the debt to be settled is xAI’s $3 billion high-yield bond debt, which is expected to be paid at about $1.17 per $1. This is a premium for settling debt before the due date.

It is not clear where the companies are getting the money to clear their debt. Generally, settling debt before the due date comes with a cost of compensating the investors with a penalty and the accrued interest.

While some of this debt is outstanding for years, there are also penalties on debt that is less than a year old. According to Bloomberg, this indicates that Musk’s firms have made a strong commitment to managing their debt in a responsible manner.

Moreover, Stanley also managed a debt package worth $5 billion for xAI after the startup raised $20 billion in a Series E funding round in January. Analyst suggest that settling the debt early, xAI and X may gain from increased investor confidence and lower interest expenses in the future. This could also give these firms room to invest in the AI and social media space.