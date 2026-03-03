Claude still down? Latest updates on outage

Anthropic’s artificial intelligence chatbot Claude is facing another outage on Tuesday, just a day after a previous disruption on Monday was resolved. The renewed Claude AI outage has left thousands of users unable to access the chatbot.

Many have taken to X to report the issue and share screenshots of error messages. Downdetector also shows a sharp rise in user reports, signalling widespread Claude AI service disruption across regions.

Claude AI outage returns after brief fix

The first outage on Monday was resolved after a few hours. However, after the users started reporting fresh outages, the company updated the Claude status by stating that "We are continuing to investigate this issue."

Many users have reported that while accessing the service, it is responding back with error messages like "This is not working; try again later" and "Claude will return soon."

According to Downdetector statistics, more than 2000 users are facing the fresh outage, with 38% of users facing issues with Claude Chat, 36% with the app and 15% with the website. However, many reported that business integrations using the API are functioning properly.

Claude AI service outage has caused a lot of inconvenience for users who rely on the service for coding and other activities. Anthropic acknowledging the service disruption is actively updating its status page. However, the company has not given a clear indication of when the service will be fully restored.