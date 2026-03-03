Meta tests AI shopping feature to compete with ChatGPT and Gemini
Meta AI now offers product suggestions in carousel format as part of an early shopping experiment
Meta Platforms Inc. is testing a new shopping research feature in its AI chatbot, aiming to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, Bloomberg reports. The tool is currently available to select U.S.-based users of the Meta AI web browser.
It allows users to request product suggestions, presenting results in a carousel of product cards that include images, brand information, prices, and brief bullet-point explanations.
Meta AI shopping feature
The feature automatically conducts product searches when users enter shopping-related prompts. During this process, Meta AI displays real-time progress before presenting results. Clicking on a product opens a side panel with descriptions, images, and apparent quick-purchase options. The final checkout is not yet active, as this remains an early build.
The development is in line with the vision of the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Recently, he announced to investors that upcoming AI models would have significant implications for commerce and would include agentic shopping tools to help people discover products from our business catalogue. This purchase of Manus, an autonomous AI agent platform, is also in line with the social commerce vision.
Meta’s AI Shopping Tool is similar to the normal AI bots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. Reportedly the new tool is said to be routed through Google’s Gemini 3. However, the final product may use Meta’s in-house AI model, code-named Avocado. Avocado is expected to be released in early 2026 and will feature advanced reasoning and coding capabilities.
