PTI workers harass Marriyum in London, hurl abuses

Screen grab of video

KARACHI: PTI workers on Sunday harassed Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a coffee shop in London, hurling abuses and allegations at her.

The information minister was in a café near the Marble Arch station to buy coffee, where she was heckled by a group of PTI supporters, who surrounded her and began yelling at her. The women supporters of PTI continued to target her with inappropriate allegations, while also accusing her of being a thief.

Shouting in the coffee shop, a woman alleged, “Marriyum Aurangzeb is spending Pakistan’s looted money in London.” The PTI protesters swarmed around the information minister and continued to harass her but she kept silent and smiled.

Meanwhile, the information minister said she was saddened over the ‘toxic impact’ of the PTI chief’s politics of hate. Retweeting a tweet of senior journalist Syed Talat Hussain, she said she stayed and answered each and every question raised by the PTI activists. But sadly, the people there were the victims of Imran’s propaganda, she added. “We will continue our work to counter Imran Khan’s toxic politics and bring the people together,” she maintained.

In his tweet, sharing a video clip in which Marriyum Aurangzeb was being heckled by the PTI activists in London, senior journalist Talat Hussain said, “She braved the situation with aplomb.”

He said it was a ‘shameful act on the part of the harassers’ and the trend would be irresistible for others. He warned it was only a matter of time before the PTI women or Imran himself would face the same situation. “I will condemn it even then but with the reminder that what goes around comes around,” he said.