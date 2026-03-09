Meghan Markle melts hearts with sweet snap with daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle is celebrating women all around the world, including her daughter.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Sunday, March 8, to mark International Women's Day with a sweet post featuring her daughter.

In the celebratory post, the doting mom posted a heartmelting photo with her daughter Lilibet, four.

On the women's special day, Meghan honoured her daughter by writing in the caption, "For the woman she will one day be…"

"Happy International Women’s Day," she added.

Meghan also gave a special nod to husband Prince Harry by giving the picture credit to him by writing "Papa Sussex" along with a camera emoji.

In the snap, captured by Harry, Meghan and Lilibet can be seen sitting on a seaside over the rocks, while the proud mama Sussex embraced her daughter and gave a sweet forehead kiss as the sun shone over the mother-daughter duo

For the beachy outing, Meghan donned a powder blue and tied up her hair in a bun. Lilibet, on the other hand, wore a pink top.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan also shares a six-year-old son, Prince Archie, with Prince Harry.