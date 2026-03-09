Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, the secretive son of Iran's former supreme leader?

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has long been viewed as a powerful figure within the country’s political and religious establishment.

According to reports originally published by Reuters, Mojtaba Khamenei had been considered a potential successor to his father for years, even though he never held an elected or official government position.

US diplomats have previously described the cleric as “the power behind the robes,” referring to his influence inside Iran’s ruling system despite maintaining a largely secretive public profile.

The 56-yaer-old cleric has not been seen publicly since February 28 when an Israeli air strike targeting the supreme leader’s offices reportedly killed his father and his wife Zahra Haddad Adel.

Reports suggest Mojtaba Khamenei may have gone into hiding as US and Israeli air strikes continue across Iran, although state media has not confirmed his location.

Before becoming supreme leader, he was widely believed to wield influence behind the scenes. He has been accused of playing a role in presidential elections, commanding the Basij militia, and maintaining strong ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran’s supreme leader holds the highest authority in the country’s political system and has final say over key state matters.

The position also includes command of the armed forces and oversight of Iran’s nuclear program.

In 2019, Mojtaba Khamenei was sanctioned by the United States as part of a group described as “who are appointees of or have acted for or on behalf of” Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.