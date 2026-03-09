Fortis power outage risk rises as damaging winds sweep across Alberta, BC and Saskatchewan

Environment Canada is warning residents across much of Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan and British Columbia to prepare for powerful winds that could cause damage and power outages.

The weather agency says wind warnings are in place across large areas from the Alberta United States border north to Fort McMurray.

Gusts are expected to reach between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour before easing later Sunday evening.

Forecasters say the strong winds could damage property and make travel more dangerous.

Environment Canada also warned that high sided vehicles may be pushed around by the wind and there is a risk of damage to roofs, fences, trees and temporary structures.

Special weather statements for strong winds have also been issued for southeastern British Columbia.

A stronger wind warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley where gusts could reach 90 kilometres per hour.

Strong winds are already affecting parts of the region. Alberta’s power provider ATCO has reported some power outages in northwestern areas of the province.

Officials are urging residents to secure loose outdoor items and prepare for possible travel disruptions as the storm moves through western Canada.