Shamed Andrew telly obsession as exile becomes reality

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is living an isolated life in exile.

The ex Duke of York, who has been ordered to spend the rest of his life as Sandringham Estate, is spending most of this time being a couch potato.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie reveals: "He's stuck on Wood Farm up in Sandringham. I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding."

The writer continued that Andrew spends most of his days watching TV.

He added: "Well, what he did before really, which is to basically mooch around all morning in his dressing gown [bathrobe] and watch films."

Lownie then revealed: "He used to go out [horseback] riding. He can't play golf but he watches videos.

The biographer continued: "He's always been a bit of a couch potato and he is just doing exactly the same."

"I think he is still hopeful that he can do business activities but he just leads a very quiet life," Lownie noted. "Most of his friends have now abandoned him. It's a pretty isolated world."