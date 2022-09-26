NHA working to break flood-triggered lake, says PM’s aide

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf, on Sunday said that the National Highway Authority was working to break the lake created by the recent flash floods in Kunhar River in the Mahandri area of Manoor valley.

“The lake created in Kunhar River alongside Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad can prove to be dangerous. And the NHA has been working to ensure the flow of water on its level,” the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader told reporters in Balakot. He said dumpers and excavators were engaged at the specific site to ensure its breakup or divert its water course. “The Manoor valley was worst-hit by flash floods and the federal government has been working to address issues faced by the affected families,” he said.

Sardar Yousuf said that the electricity system was also entirely damaged as around 12 micro-hydropower projects built by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) were destroyed by the floods. “We have also provided pylons and electricity transformers to restore the power supply in affected parts of the valley,” he added.

The former district councillor, Farooq Mughal, said that Manoor valley was widely affected by the flash floods on August 25 this year but the provincial government was yet to start relief and rehabilitation activities there. “There schools and a seminary were destroyed in the flash floods but the education department was yet to resume the education activities there,” he added.