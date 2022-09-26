Gang busted; cash, stolen motorbikes recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of dacoits and arrested four of its members including its ringleader. A spokesman of DI Khan police said the arrestees had committed numerous snatchings and street crimes at Sheikh Yousaf Adda, Chashma Road, Bannu Road and some other vicinities in Saddar area.

He said on public complaints, a raiding team led by DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan arrested Arshad, Nadeem, Ramzan, and Abid, residents of Budhani and Kukar villages.

Three motorbikes, Rs350,000 cash, three pistols and tools used in robbery incidents were also recovered from the arrestees.