Suspect dies in police custody

LAHORE:An alleged car thief died in the custody of Anti-Car Lifting Squad Model Town Division on Sunday.

The suspect identified as Gohar was arrested on charges of car lifting. He was a resident of Lakki Marwat. According to SPAVL, Gohar’s health condition deteriorated shortly after his arrest from Niaz Baig Adda. He was rushed to Jinnah Hospital where he died. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Man dies of suffocation: A man died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a building near Tiba Baba Farid in the Lower Mall area on Sunday. The firefighters found a man dead who was trapped in the building and died of suffocation. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a plaza near Liberty roundabout. Firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. Cause of fire was yet to be ascertained in both the incidents. Body, yet to be identified, was shifted to the morgue.

arrested: Badami Bagh Investigation police arrested a man for attempting to assault a 7-year-old boy. The accused identified as Zahid Mehmood attempted to molest the boy. The accused dragged the innocent child inside a factory and tried to commit unnatural offence with him.

Two injured: Two youths were injured when a wall of a house collapsed near Jamu Stop, Bedian Road on Sunday. The injured identified as Sajjad, 24, son of Allah Ditta and a 22-year-old youth whose identity was yet to be made. On receiving information, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

Three found dead: Three persons were found dead in different parts of the City on Sunday. A 40-year-old man was recovered dead from Paniwala Talab, Masti Gate. A 25-year-old youth was found dead from Hakiman Wala Bazaar, Sanda, while a 60-year-old man was found dead near Mustafabad Allama Iqbal Road. According to the police, the three, yet to be identified, were addicts and might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Two brothers hit to death: Two brothers were hit to death by a speeding bus in the Badami Bagh police area on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Usman Salim and Nauman Salim. The bus driver escaped from the scene. Police registered a case against the accused bus driver on the complaint of the victims’ father.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 912 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 16 people died, whereas 901 were injured. Out of this, 511 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 390 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.