PCB signs deal with Faysal Bank

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has entered into a strategic partnership with Faysal Bank in a bid to continue to strengthen the cricketing foundations in the country.

Through this partnership, Faysal Bank will support the PCB Grassroots Cricket Development Programme. This programme will sponsor both domestic and foreign coaches and world class coaching clinics, which will help to identify and groom young talented cricketers across Pakistan.

“I am delighted to welcome Faysal Bank on board," the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said. “One of the core objective of the Pakistan Cricket Board is to strengthen the cricket base in the country.

“Through this partnership, we will develop a strong grassroots structure to help our up and coming cricketers and bring foreign coaches into our domestic cricket who will impart their vast knowledge and depth about the game.

“It is vital to have coaches – who have coached and played around the world – at domestic level as that is where a player is fine-tuned and graduates to the international level. While working on the technical side, these coaches will also develop our domestic cricketers into strong characters by working on the psychological aspects of the game, which will help us in developing cricketers who are ready to rise to the demands of international cricket.”