Long arms of the law?

This refers to the news report, ‘DSP robbed of Rs800,000, cell phones in Karachi’ (Sep 23). Karachi seems to have become a goldmine for criminals who are operating with impunity. Even those who are in charge of maintaining law and order in the city are unable to escape the wave of street crimes.

Should the people of Karachi request the UN to send peace-keeping forces to maintain law and order in the metropolis? The situation has turned even worse ever since the country witnessed a change in the political setup in April this year. The situation is an example of the collapse of governance and calls for intervention of the judiciary. Can a government which has miserably failed to protect the lives and property of its citizens claim the right to rule under the constitution?

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi