Karachi’s elderly woman goes missing in Makkah

An elderly woman named Nazeeran Bibi, a native of Karachi, has gone missing in Makkah. Accompanied by her husband Muhammad Hanif, the woman had left Pakistan on August 26 to perform Umrah in the holy city.

Hanif said he had lost his wife at the Great Mosque of Makkah after performing Tawaf. He said the administration at the holy mosque had been duly intimated of the incident but his wife could not be found after many efforts.

The woman’s son, University of Karachi accounts officer Arshad, has appealed to the Government of Pakistan to make a special request to the authorities of Saudi Arabia to locate his missing mother. He has also requested that anyone who has any piece of information about his missing mother can contact him on his mobile phone numbers: 0346-3562600 and 0316-6663737.