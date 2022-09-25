CM takes notice of illegal housing schemes

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday took stern notice regarding the increasing complaints of the people about the illegal housing schemes and constituted a special committee to review the matters in that regard.

Principal Secretary to CM Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti had issued a notification about the constitution of a committee. The CM would be the head of the committee and Adviser to CM Amir Saeed Rawn, Secretary Housing (Committee Secretary), Secretary Local Govt, DG LDA and deputy commissioners concerned would be members of the committee.

The special committee will be authorised to include any officer in the committee.

The committee would category wise identify the total number of illegal housing societies and would also review the housing societies being made without the approval of competent authority with poor planning and having land issues. The committee after reviewing the present rules and regulations would submit its recommendations and proposals. The special committee would propose a comprehensive solution of the problems being faced by the residents of the unapproved and illegal housing societies.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Saturday that the provincial government was making sincere efforts to complete the rehabilitation process of the flood victims as early as possible.

Talking with the former federal minister Moonis Elahi and former chief minister Usman Buzdar during a meeting, he discussed the matters pertaining to the progress being made about the rehabilitation and settlement plan of the flood affectees of South Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Asim Aziz Butt the elder son of Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Chief Reporter of Daily Jang Lahore.

In his condolence message issued here on Saturday, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with Maqsood Ahmed Butt and with the bereaved family.