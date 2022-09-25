Nobody can be allowed to change gender as per choice, says MWM leader

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas has said Article 3 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act collides with human dignity, demanding that it should therefore be amended.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said this article grants permission to everyone to determine his or her gender on personal imagination and choice, but this permission may lead to social disturbance and perversion.

Allama Abbas was of the view that if someone has any problem with his or her gender identity, it should be treated medically and psychologically, so that this law cannot be used for “any shameful purpose”. The third gender is a respectable part of our society and protection of their rights like men and women is a demand for human dignity and respect, he said.

The MWM leader said Marja-e-Taqleed Ayatollah Khomeini allowed conversion of gender but stipulated medical tests. If someone supposes himself or herself to be transgender, they need sessions of psychological treatment so that it may prevent misuse of the law.

He said pre-consultation with experts regarding any law avoids ambiguities, and aspects of Sharia should be kept in view in such sensitive issues. He stressed that no one can be allowed to transform real gender as per choice.