City Pulse

Quaid’s Pakistan

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adnan Mairaj Malik. Titled ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’, the show will run at the gallery until September 25. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Giff X Napa Festival 2022

The Gandhara Independent Film Festival and the National Academy of Performing Arts are hosting ‘Giff X Napa Festival 2022’, featuring film screenings from around the globe, passionate panel discussions and workshops. The event will run at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre from 4pm to 10:30pm today. Call 0315-4560220 for more information.

Rising Art

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hanif Shahzad’s art students. Titled ‘Rising Art’, the show will run at the gallery until October 1. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.

Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for Flood Affectees

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and the Karachi Gymkhana Club are hosting ‘Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for Flood Affectees’, featuring live performances by Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Aima Baig, Natasha Baig and Raamis Ali. The event will be held at the Karachi Gymkhana at 6pm on October 2. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.