Dr Yasmin reviews universal health coverage

LAHORE:A meeting was held in the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed universal health coverage under the health insurance programme, under-construction mother and child block in Ganga Ram Hospital, Nishtar 2 in Multan, transfer of DHQ Hospital Gujranwala to teaching hospital, Institute of Urology and Transplantation Rawalpindi, Narowal and Okara construction of medical colleges and outsourcing of MRI and CT scan machines for teaching hospitals. Special Secretary Muhammad Usman and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti gave a briefing to the minister.

Dr Yasmin said that progress was being made on all health projects across the province as the government was making efforts to improve the conditions of government teaching hospitals. She said that free treatment facility was being provided to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. There is a need to build government hospitals. Meanwhile, in another meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered strict legal action against mafias who stock Panadol tablets and sell them at high prices across the province.

Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed and Dr Asad Aslam Khan gave a briefing to health minister. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that during the increase in dengue in Punjab, the stockpiling, buying and selling of Panadol tablets at high price would not be tolerated.

She said that the government was continuously monitoring the situation of dengue in Punjab. Better treatment facilities are being provided to dengue patients in all the government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

A ramp-up plan has been prepared to increase the number of beds for dengue patients in the hospitals. Citizens can call on the helpline number 0304-1111781 of health department to get information related to dengue.

All commissioners and the DCs should increase the surveillance of dengue in their areas, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, adding the finishing of dengue larvae should be ensured. She directed the CEO Punjab Health Care Commission Saqib Aziz to continuously monitor the rates of dengue tests. She also directed to review protocols related to the treatment of patients.