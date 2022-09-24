AJK govt facing financial crises: PM

Islamabad : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that at present the AJK government does not have enough money to pay salary and pension to employees next month.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by him in honour of senior journalists from different parts of the country, he highlighted the financial crises faced by his government. He termed the withholding of funds by the federal government as an attempt to push his government against the wall. He said that the government was standing at the brink of financial crises of a serious nature.

He regretted that difficulties were being created for the PTI government in AJK after the PML-N came into power in Centre. He added that politics should be kept aside and the central government should cooperate with the AJK government for development of the country.

Tanveer Ilyas said that there were 203 factories in his ancestral city, Mirpur, which were closed by the PMLN previous government in the state. He maintained that when PMLN was in power in AJK, and Imran Khan in Centre, but Imran never created troubles for the AJK government.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, so far, could not visit the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.